Top T.N. news developments today

April 03, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Here is a list of news developments to look out for on April 3, 2023

Political party leaders from different parts of India are expected to address in a webinar organized by DMK president M.K. Stalin today. T.N. CM to inaugurate an IIT Madras project to ‘Connect 1 Lakh Children in Government Schools in Tamil Nadu to Electronic Sciences’. The State agriculture Marketing Department has told banks to expedite disbursement under the Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and also flagged the issue of collateral being insisted for loans up to ₹2 crores. Work has been started to dredge the Ennore estuary and build a training wall to ensure smooth tidal action. Water Resources Department to take up investigation for rehabilitation of irrigation structures in Kollidam basin. Government Tagore College in Pondy dedicates garden to first woman freedom fighter Velu Nachiar. Press meet by Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corporation at Tenkasi. Corporation Council Meeting in Madurai. Tiruchi Corporation budget discussion today. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.