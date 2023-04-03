- Political party leaders from different parts of India are expected to address in a webinar organized by DMK president M.K. Stalin today.
- T.N. CM to inaugurate an IIT Madras project to ‘Connect 1 Lakh Children in Government Schools in Tamil Nadu to Electronic Sciences’.
- The State agriculture Marketing Department has told banks to expedite disbursement under the Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and also flagged the issue of collateral being insisted for loans up to ₹2 crores.
- Work has been started to dredge the Ennore estuary and build a training wall to ensure smooth tidal action.
- Water Resources Department to take up investigation for rehabilitation of irrigation structures in Kollidam basin.
- Government Tagore College in Pondy dedicates garden to first woman freedom fighter Velu Nachiar.
- Press meet by Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corporation at Tenkasi.
- Corporation Council Meeting in Madurai.
- Tiruchi Corporation budget discussion today.
