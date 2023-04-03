  1. Political party leaders from different parts of India are expected to address in a webinar organized by DMK president M.K. Stalin today.
  2. T.N. CM to inaugurate an IIT Madras project to ‘Connect 1 Lakh Children in Government Schools in Tamil Nadu to Electronic Sciences’.
  3. The State agriculture Marketing Department has told banks to expedite disbursement under the Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and also flagged the issue of collateral being insisted for loans up to ₹2 crores.
  4. Work has been started to dredge the Ennore estuary and build a training wall to ensure smooth tidal action.
  5. Water Resources Department to take up investigation for rehabilitation of irrigation structures in Kollidam basin.
  6. Government Tagore College in Pondy dedicates garden to first woman freedom fighter Velu Nachiar.
  7. Press meet by Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corporation at Tenkasi.
  8. Corporation Council Meeting in Madurai.
  9. Tiruchi Corporation budget discussion today.