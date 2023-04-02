  1. Union Minister of State L. Murugan is to meet the press in Chennai today.
  2. Lorry operations are likely to be hit as many associations have condemned the toll fee hike from ₹5 to ₹55 in different slabs by the NHAI authorities. CITU cadres are to hold meetings in this regard today.
  3. TNSTC Coimbatore Division gets its first woman bus driver for the Coimbatore-Somanur route.
  4. Mayor Anbazhagan inspects the construction work of two knowledge centres in Tiruchi.
  5. Jallikattu at Malaiyur village in Pudukottai district.
  6. Residents stage protest against Forest Department for construction work at Longwood Shola.
  7. A line-up of high profile artistes to perform at Adishakti’s Veenapani festival in Puducherry.