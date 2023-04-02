Top T.N. news developments today

April 02, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Here is a list of news developments to look out for on April 2, 2023

Union Minister of State L. Murugan is to meet the press in Chennai today. Lorry operations are likely to be hit as many associations have condemned the toll fee hike from ₹5 to ₹55 in different slabs by the NHAI authorities. CITU cadres are to hold meetings in this regard today. TNSTC Coimbatore Division gets its first woman bus driver for the Coimbatore-Somanur route. Mayor Anbazhagan inspects the construction work of two knowledge centres in Tiruchi. Jallikattu at Malaiyur village in Pudukottai district. Residents stage protest against Forest Department for construction work at Longwood Shola. A line-up of high profile artistes to perform at Adishakti’s Veenapani festival in Puducherry. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.