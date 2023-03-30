Top T.N. news developments today

March 30, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Here is a list of Tamil Nadu news developments to watch out for on March 30, 2023

Demand for grants for Municipal Administration and Water Supplies Department to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today. In a reply to a question raised in parliament, the MoS of Environment said over 12,000 projects granted environmental clearances in 2022, a 30% increase from the previous year. Aavin milk supplies were delayed in western parts of Chennai. Students of Kalakshetra stage silent protest over sexual harassment charges. BIS has announced that jewellers are not allowed to sell hallmarked gold jewellery without the 6-digit alphanumeric HUID from April 1. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

