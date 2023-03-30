- Demand for grants for Municipal Administration and Water Supplies Department to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.
- In a reply to a question raised in parliament, the MoS of Environment said over 12,000 projects granted environmental clearances in 2022, a 30% increase from the previous year.
- Aavin milk supplies were delayed in western parts of Chennai.
- Students of Kalakshetra stage silent protest over sexual harassment charges.
- BIS has announced that jewellers are not allowed to sell hallmarked gold jewellery without the 6-digit alphanumeric HUID from April 1.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE