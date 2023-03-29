Top T.N. news developments today

March 29, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Here is the list of stories to look out for from Tamil Nadu on March 29, 2023.

Demand for grants for Departments of Water Resources and Transport to be presented in Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Officials from T.N. and Kerala Forest Departments to have a meeting aimed at improving coordination to protect wildlife. Congress national general secretary Mukul Wasnik to speak about the Adani issue in Chennai. Bureau of Indian Standards mark to be mandatory for polyester fiber from April 1. At the Madras University Senate, a statue for Velu Nachiyar has been proposed to commemorate the 75 years of Independence and teach youngsters about her courage in keeping the British out of her kingdom. Tiruchi Corporation council meeting today. HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition challenging the auction conducted for 34 shops belonging to Dindigul Corporation at Kamarajar Bus Stand in Dindigul. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

