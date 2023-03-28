Top T.N. news developments today

March 28, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST

Here is a list of Tamil Nadu news developments to look out for on March 28, 2023

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly proceedings. Madras High Court to pronounce verdict in AIADMK general council case. The national commission for protection of child rights has written to all States and UTs urging them to ensure that children with Type 1 diabetes are given the right kind of support in schools. NSG commandos and Tamil Nadu Commando Force jointly conduct counter-terrorism drills at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, BHEL and Ordnance Factory in Tiruchi. G20 University Connect programme at PSG Tech, Coimbatore. State government allots three new police stations at Irugur, Kalapatti and Neelambur in Coimbatore district. Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to launch BPCL CSR initiative. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.