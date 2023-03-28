- Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly proceedings.
- Madras High Court to pronounce verdict in AIADMK general council case.
- The national commission for protection of child rights has written to all States and UTs urging them to ensure that children with Type 1 diabetes are given the right kind of support in schools.
- NSG commandos and Tamil Nadu Commando Force jointly conduct counter-terrorism drills at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, BHEL and Ordnance Factory in Tiruchi.
- G20 University Connect programme at PSG Tech, Coimbatore.
- State government allots three new police stations at Irugur, Kalapatti and Neelambur in Coimbatore district.
- Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to launch BPCL CSR initiative.
