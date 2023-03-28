  1. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly proceedings.
  2. Madras High Court to pronounce verdict in AIADMK general council case.
  3. The national commission for protection of child rights has written to all States and UTs urging them to ensure that children with Type 1 diabetes are given the right kind of support in schools.
  4. NSG commandos and Tamil Nadu Commando Force jointly conduct counter-terrorism drills at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, BHEL and Ordnance Factory in Tiruchi.
  5. G20 University Connect programme at PSG Tech, Coimbatore.
  6. State government allots three new police stations at Irugur, Kalapatti and Neelambur in Coimbatore district.
  7. Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to launch BPCL CSR initiative.