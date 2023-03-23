Top T.N. news developments today

March 23, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Here is a list of Tamil Nadu news developments to look out for on March 23, 2023

Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran and Jitendra Singh Raje, Director of Dept of Economic Affairs to address media on 2nd Frame Working Group Meeting under G20 Finance Track which is being held in Chennai on 24th and 25th March, 2023. Government employees will stage demonstrations for the old pension scheme, and mass casual leave protests by revenue department officials. Tamil Nadu IT department’s event Umagine will begin from today. Panguni car festival at Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple in Tiruvanaikoil. NAAC Peer Team arrives to assess Bharathiar University for third-cycle accreditation. HR & CE dept and Perambalur district are administration making arrangements for the consecration of the famous Sri Mathurakaliamman Temple at Siruvachur on April 5 after a gap of two decades. The ophthalmology department of KAPV Government Medical College observes World Glaucoma Week with awareness rally and free screening camp in Tiruchi. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.