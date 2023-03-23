- Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings
- Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran and Jitendra Singh Raje, Director of Dept of Economic Affairs to address media on 2nd Frame Working Group Meeting under G20 Finance Track which is being held in Chennai on 24th and 25th March, 2023.
- Government employees will stage demonstrations for the old pension scheme, and mass casual leave protests by revenue department officials.
- Tamil Nadu IT department’s event Umagine will begin from today.
- Panguni car festival at Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple in Tiruvanaikoil.
- NAAC Peer Team arrives to assess Bharathiar University for third-cycle accreditation.
- HR & CE dept and Perambalur district are administration making arrangements for the consecration of the famous Sri Mathurakaliamman Temple at Siruvachur on April 5 after a gap of two decades.
- The ophthalmology department of KAPV Government Medical College observes World Glaucoma Week with awareness rally and free screening camp in Tiruchi.
