Top T.N. news developments today

March 20, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

Here is a list of top Tamil Nadu news developments to look out for on March 20, 2023.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to present the State Budget in the Legislative Assembly today. State Finance Secretary to hold press conference for post-budget briefing. G-20 young Ambassadors summit to be inaugurated by T.N. Governor in Coimbatore. Two kumki elephants arrive at STR to involve in an operation to capture ‘Karuppan’ elephant in Talavadi Hills. Dead olive ridley and dolphin surface in Pulicat. Last month, dozens of dead turtles washed ashore in the estuary. Forest Department warns people against sharing fake videos claiming elephants attacked motorists in Kadambur hills. Pudicherry Assembly session continues. Southern Railway Mazdoor Union members to stage a demonstration at Tiruchi in support of demands of Loco crew. Grama Kovil Pujari Peravai to observe a day-long fast at Pudukottai demanding incentives for village priests and free electricity for village temples. The Chennai city police arrested at least 8 drug peddlers who were selling methamphetamine in three days. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

