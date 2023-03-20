- Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to present the State Budget in the Legislative Assembly today.
- State Finance Secretary to hold press conference for post-budget briefing.
- G-20 young Ambassadors summit to be inaugurated by T.N. Governor in Coimbatore.
- Two kumki elephants arrive at STR to involve in an operation to capture ‘Karuppan’ elephant in Talavadi Hills.
- Dead olive ridley and dolphin surface in Pulicat. Last month, dozens of dead turtles washed ashore in the estuary.
- Forest Department warns people against sharing fake videos claiming elephants attacked motorists in Kadambur hills.
- Pudicherry Assembly session continues.
- Southern Railway Mazdoor Union members to stage a demonstration at Tiruchi in support of demands of Loco crew.
- Grama Kovil Pujari Peravai to observe a day-long fast at Pudukottai demanding incentives for village priests and free electricity for village temples.
- The Chennai city police arrested at least 8 drug peddlers who were selling methamphetamine in three days.
