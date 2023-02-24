- AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to campaign in Erode in the evening.
- Erode District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni to address the media on election preparedness.
- Puducherry LG, CM present degrees at Kanchi Mamunivar College convocation.
- Dancer-choreographer Anita Ratnam to perform at Heritage Festival.
- Speaker M. Appavu to release water from Vadakku Pachchaiyar Dam for irrigation.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition seeking direction from the authorities to close a Tasmac liquor shop in the Sivaganga district.
