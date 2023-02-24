Top T.N. news developments today

February 24, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Here is a list of Tamil Nadu news developments today

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to campaign in Erode in the evening. Erode District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni to address the media on election preparedness. Puducherry LG, CM present degrees at Kanchi Mamunivar College convocation. Dancer-choreographer Anita Ratnam to perform at Heritage Festival. Speaker M. Appavu to release water from Vadakku Pachchaiyar Dam for irrigation. HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition seeking direction from the authorities to close a Tasmac liquor shop in the Sivaganga district. Read more news from Tamil Nadu today. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.