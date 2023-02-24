  1. AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to campaign in Erode in the evening.
  2. Erode District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni to address the media on election preparedness.
  3. Puducherry LG, CM present degrees at Kanchi Mamunivar College convocation.
  4. Dancer-choreographer Anita Ratnam to perform at Heritage Festival.
  5. Speaker M. Appavu to release water from Vadakku Pachchaiyar Dam for irrigation.
  6. HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition seeking direction from the authorities to close a Tasmac liquor shop in the Sivaganga district.