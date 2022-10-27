- HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition filed by the DRT Madurai Bar Association seeking a direction to the authorities to fill vacant posts in DRT, Madurai.
- BJP to stage a Statewide demonstration condemning the DMK government for its “double standards” in Hindi.
- Tamil Nadu Governor to inaugurate residential homes for people with disabilities in Villupuram district.
- Four persons, including a councilor’s son, were arrested for attacking a police constable who tried to stop them for rash driving in Salem.
- 75th Infantry Day to be celebrated at MRC, Wellington.
- T.N. Industries Secretary S. Krishnan to inaugurate a new wing at the TVS Supply Chain Solutions in Madurai.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
ADVERTISEMENT