Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Hindu Bureau October 27, 2022 09:27 IST

Here are the latest news developments from Tamil Nadu to look out for

A view of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition filed by the DRT Madurai Bar Association seeking a direction to the authorities to fill vacant posts in DRT, Madurai. BJP to stage a Statewide demonstration condemning the DMK government for its “double standards” in Hindi. Tamil Nadu Governor to inaugurate residential homes for people with disabilities in Villupuram district. Four persons, including a councilor’s son, were arrested for attacking a police constable who tried to stop them for rash driving in Salem. 75th Infantry Day to be celebrated at MRC, Wellington. T.N. Industries Secretary S. Krishnan to inaugurate a new wing at the TVS Supply Chain Solutions in Madurai. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



