Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.
1. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to visit CMCH and inaugurate various facilities in Coimbatore
2. Housing Minister S. Muthusamy to distribute push carts to street vendors in Erode.
3. CM Stalin to leave for Velankanni this evening after arriving in Tiruchi. He is to inspect desilting in delta tomorrow.
4. Eight children, who lost parents to COVID-19, to get ₹10 lakh compensation each in Virudhunagar.
5. Tamil Nadu Open University, convocation today
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.