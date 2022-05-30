Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Hindu Bureau May 30, 2022 09:02 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. File photo

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

1. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to visit CMCH and inaugurate various facilities in Coimbatore 2. Housing Minister S. Muthusamy to distribute push carts to street vendors in Erode. 3. CM Stalin to leave for Velankanni this evening after arriving in Tiruchi. He is to inspect desilting in delta tomorrow. 4. Eight children, who lost parents to COVID-19, to get ₹10 lakh compensation each in Virudhunagar. 5. Tamil Nadu Open University, convocation today



Our code of editorial values