Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

The Greater Chennai Police have made a five-tier security arrangement by deploying 22,000 personnel for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city today. The PM will dedicate various projects to the country and lay the foundation stone for six projects at a public function at the Nehru Indoor Stadium. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil foundation stones for five highway projects and one railway project and inaugurate two railway projects, a natural gas pipeline project, besides a housing project — at a cumulative investment of ₹31,500. The natural gas pipeline project and the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway would connect Tamil Nadu and Karnataka passing through Andhra Pradesh.

A 35-year-old man drowns in the Kosasthalaiyar river near Vengal when he went to swim.

Corporation council meeting in Coimbatore today.

Four arrested in Udumalpet on charges of cheating a man of Rs. 2 lakh in iridium fraud.

Madurai-Theni BG railway line to be commissioned, new train service flagged off.

Redevelopment of Madurai, Rameswaram railway stations to begin.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will pronounce orders on the bail petition filed by Divisional Deputy Tahsildar Mohanram, an accused in the Theni land scam case.

Post-mortem completed, woman’s body to be buried in Ramanathapuram today, police team to conduct probe with the six suspects admitted in government Rajaji Hospital Madurai.

Express train service set to resume in the broad gauge converted Tiruvarur - Karaikudi stretch after a long gap of over 10 years amid persistent demands from public from the east coast delta region.