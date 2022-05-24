Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Top news developments from Tamil Nadu todayMay 24, 2022 09:02 IST
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to raise shutters for release of water from Mettur dam.
Annual flower show to comes to an end today in the Nilgiris
Chief Minister to take part in first anniversary celebrations of DMK regime at Salem
Flower show inauguration in Kodaikanal
Medha Patkar, MPs Kanimozhi, Thol. Thirumavalavan to address anti Sterlite movement members in Thoothukudi
The Chennai City Traffic Police have booked over 22, 000 cases against motorosts for wrong side driving. The drive will be continued today.
Otteri Police arrested a youth and seized 46 kilo ganja during night round. Investigation to continue to today.
Two booked under POCSO Act and arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two minor girls in Tiruppur district
Jallikattu at Nangupatti village in Pudukottai district.