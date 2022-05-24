Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

The Hindu Bureau May 24, 2022 09:02 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

The 124th annual flower show which began on May 22, 2022, at Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam, ends today. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to raise shutters for release of water from Mettur dam. Annual flower show to comes to an end today in the Nilgiris Chief Minister to take part in first anniversary celebrations of DMK regime at Salem Flower show inauguration in Kodaikanal Medha Patkar, MPs Kanimozhi, Thol. Thirumavalavan to address anti Sterlite movement members in Thoothukudi The Chennai City Traffic Police have booked over 22, 000 cases against motorosts for wrong side driving. The drive will be continued today. Otteri Police arrested a youth and seized 46 kilo ganja during night round. Investigation to continue to today. Two booked under POCSO Act and arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two minor girls in Tiruppur district Jallikattu at Nangupatti village in Pudukottai district.



Our code of editorial values