Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

K.N. Ramajeyam, brother of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, was murdered in 2012.

Special Investigation of the CB-CID probing the Ramajeyam murder case has put up posters at various locations in Tiruchi seeking information regarding the murder case and reward of ₹50 lakh to those giving tangible ones to achieve a breakthrough

Four railway men suspended for scuffle in Madurai

Milk producers have urged the State government to include milk in the breakfast scheme announced during the recent assembly session. They have also demanded that the procurement price be increased since prices of cattle feed have gone up.

Traffic Police to conduct a special drive to ensure helmet rule in Chennai from today.


