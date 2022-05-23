Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

The Hindu Bureau May 23, 2022 08:36 IST

K.N. Ramajeyam, brother of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, was murdered in 2012. | Photo Credit: S. Thanthoni

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Special Investigation of the CB-CID probing the Ramajeyam murder case has put up posters at various locations in Tiruchi seeking information regarding the murder case and reward of ₹50 lakh to those giving tangible ones to achieve a breakthrough Four railway men suspended for scuffle in Madurai Milk producers have urged the State government to include milk in the breakfast scheme announced during the recent assembly session. They have also demanded that the procurement price be increased since prices of cattle feed have gone up. Traffic Police to conduct a special drive to ensure helmet rule in Chennai from today.



