- Parandur villagers to mark 300th day of resistance against airport by protesting in Ekanapuram eri.
- The 46th summer festival and flower show will be inaugurated in Yercaud on Sunday evening. Four Ministers are participating in the function.
- Farmers in delta districts urge the State government to withdraw the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act.
- Conservationists criticise move by local body in Kotagiri to plant exotic trees along stream.
- Various organisations to conduct Nature Walk in Madurai district as part of the International Day for Biological Diversity celebrations.
- Emergency Care and Recovery Centre to be launched in Tiruchendur by MP Kanimozhi.
- Rail users in the delta region seek introduction of more train services to Madurai and western destinations.
- Pondicherry Lt. Governor to launch G20 beach cleaning drive.
