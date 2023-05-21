Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

May 21, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Here is a list of top news developments to look out for Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 21, 2023

Parandur villagers to mark 300th day of resistance against airport by protesting in Ekanapuram eri. The 46th summer festival and flower show will be inaugurated in Yercaud on Sunday evening. Four Ministers are participating in the function. Farmers in delta districts urge the State government to withdraw the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act. Conservationists criticise move by local body in Kotagiri to plant exotic trees along stream. Various organisations to conduct Nature Walk in Madurai district as part of the International Day for Biological Diversity celebrations. Emergency Care and Recovery Centre to be launched in Tiruchendur by MP Kanimozhi. Rail users in the delta region seek introduction of more train services to Madurai and western destinations. Pondicherry Lt. Governor to launch G20 beach cleaning drive. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.