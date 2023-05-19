- Class 10 and 11 public exam results to be released today.
- State tourism minister to inaugurate 125th annual flower show in Ooty
- Animal husbandry department sounds alert as lumpy skin disease on cattle surfaces in Tiruchi district
- T.N. CM to inaugurate virtually today four new/upgraded sub stations in Coimbatore region
- Two kumkis brought for operation to capture a wild elephant Karuppan sent back to MTR
- Multiple organs of a brain-dead accident victim harvested at Coimbatore Medicsl College Hospital
- Jallikattu at Pappanviduthi in Pudukottai district
- Rail users in the delta region seek the operation of a morning train from Karaikal to Tiruchi citing no services. The same train could be operated back to Karaikal in the evening to benefit travellers enroute to proceed to Tiruchi and return
- Portrait of former Speaker and advocate P.T.R Palanivel Rajan to be unveiled at the Madurai District court by Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan
- Southern power distribution companies urge Union Power Ministry to consider their request that PRAAPTI portal to list generator dues may be used only for uploading regular monthly bills
