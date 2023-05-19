Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

May 19, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Here is a list of top news developments to look out for Tamil Nadu on Thursday, May 19, 2023

Class 10 and 11 public exam results to be released today.

State tourism minister to inaugurate 125th annual flower show in Ooty

Animal husbandry department sounds alert as lumpy skin disease on cattle surfaces in Tiruchi district

T.N. CM to inaugurate virtually today four new/upgraded sub stations in Coimbatore region

Two kumkis brought for operation to capture a wild elephant Karuppan sent back to MTR

Multiple organs of a brain-dead accident victim harvested at Coimbatore Medicsl College Hospital

Jallikattu at Pappanviduthi in Pudukottai district

Rail users in the delta region seek the operation of a morning train from Karaikal to Tiruchi citing no services. The same train could be operated back to Karaikal in the evening to benefit travellers enroute to proceed to Tiruchi and return

Portrait of former Speaker and advocate P.T.R Palanivel Rajan to be unveiled at the Madurai District court by Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Southern power distribution companies urge Union Power Ministry to consider their request that PRAAPTI portal to list generator dues may be used only for uploading regular monthly bills

