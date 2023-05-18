Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

May 18, 2023 09:59 am | Updated 09:59 am IST

Here is a list of top news developments to look out for Tamil Nadu on Thursday, May 18, 2023

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the pubilc interest litigation (PIL) petition against illegal sand mining in Gundar in Ramanathapuram district.

CM Stalin to lay foundation stone for ‘Porunai’ archeological museum through videoconferencing.

Reactions to the Supreme Court verdict on a batch of petitions seeking to strike down a Tamil Nadu law which protects jallikattu by claiming that the bull-taming sport is a cultural heritage of the State.

Monthly Rates of multi-level car parking in Coimbatore reduced by Corporation following lukewarm response from car owners.

Expelled coordinator of AIADMK O. Panneerselvam urges the DMK govt. to implement its 4% hike in the Dearness Allowance of State govt. employees, teachers and pensioners with retrospective effect from January 1, 2023. TN govt. had yesterday announced it would be implemented with retrospective effect from April 1 this year.

The Salem Central Prison now has a computer literacy lab for prison inmates with 25 desktop computers. Over 200 prison inmates will be trained on basic computer skills by private college faculty members.

Pure science programmes find fewer takers in arts and science colleges.

Dharmapuri district administration introduces an App for food adulteration complaints.

A 30-year-old was killed near Thiruttani after he fell off his two-wheeler which hit a speed breaker.

