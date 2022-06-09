Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on June 9, 2022

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on June 9, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

1. BJP State president K. Annamalai is visiting Yercaud, will interact with people and address the media.

2. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear today the bail petition of school headmaster Joseph Jeyaseelan, against whom an FIR has been registered following complaints of sexual harassment.

3.Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has directed the Tiruppur District authorities to prepare for local body by-elections

4. Coimbatore city police post policemen at 10 main junctions upto 11 p.m. in view of the traffic congestion