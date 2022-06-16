Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

A view of the Krishna Water Canal, Poondi. File photo | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

June 16, 2022 09:22 IST

Here are the news developments to look out on Thursday, June 16, 2022

1. The storage in city’s two major reservoirs have touched nearly 90% of their capacity. The steady inflow of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh has boosted the storage in the past month. Chennai has received nearly 2 tmc so far.

2. Prison Dept to run fuel outlet by engaging convicts at Tiruchi under phase -II of the scheme..

3. Meeting between district administration and members of Ranipet tannery effluents treatment company in Walajah.

4. Anamalai Tiger Reserve gears up for planting of bamboo seedlings in areas where mass flowering was reported two years ago

5, Tamil Nadu Assembly Committee on petitions to inspect the ongoing projects in Coimbatore,

6. HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition that seeks a direction to restrain the authorities from collecting entry and parking fees at the Agasthiyar falls in Papanasam in Tirunelveli district.

9. Petchipaarai dam water to be released in Radhapuram channel by Speaker M. Appavu to feed water for 52 irrigation tanks