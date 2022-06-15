  1. 3 killed and 8 injured as Omni bus proceeding to Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram overturned near Kayathar after midnight.
  2. An estate worker was injured in the attack of a sloth bear near Valparai on Tuesday night.
  3. Nilgiris district administration plans celebrations to mark John Sullivan memorial today.
  4. Buyback scheme of empty liquor bottles to begin in Kodaikanal.
  5. Mechanised boats resume fishing operations after 61-day ban