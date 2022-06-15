Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Hindu Bureau June 15, 2022 08:59 IST

Here are the news developments to look out for today

The mechanised fishing boats resuming getting ready to resume fishing operations in Thoothukudi early Wednesday, June 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

3 killed and 8 injured as Omni bus proceeding to Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram overturned near Kayathar after midnight. An estate worker was injured in the attack of a sloth bear near Valparai on Tuesday night. Nilgiris district administration plans celebrations to mark John Sullivan memorial today. Buyback scheme of empty liquor bottles to begin in Kodaikanal. Mechanised boats resume fishing operations after 61-day ban



