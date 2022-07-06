Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Hindu Bureau July 06, 2022 08:53 IST

Here is a list of news stories to look out for from Tamil Nadu today

The entrance to the Adi Kesava Perumal temple in Tiruvattaru in Kanniyakumari district.. The temple built in the Travancore style of architecture, will be consecrated on July 6. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Union Minister V.K. Singh to meet press as he visits Tirunelveli district today. 2. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to chair Planning Board meeting to finalise draft of Puducherry annual budget. 3. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will pronounce its orders on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by two TNTJ functionaries. They had participated in a protest against the Karnataka High Court verdict in the Hijab issue.. 4. T.N. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurates site improvement works for integrated bus terminus construction work in Tiruchi . 5. The Consecration of rajagopuramm of Samayapuram temple performed. Follow up on events. 6. Thiruvattaru Aathikesava Perumal temple samprokshanam to be held after 418 years



