Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

A woman gets the COVID-19 booster dose in Tiruchi. All eligible beneficiaries aged between 18 and 59 wil be given free vaccine at the government facilities from today. File photo | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy
The Hindu BureauJuly 15, 2022 09:01 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 09:01 IST

1. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to launch free precautionary dose for COVID-19  today.

2. Nilgiris police caution against people leaving their homes in Gudalur as heavy rain is forecasted.

3. NIRF Ranking to be released.

4. Inflow continues to be over 15,000 cusecs at Bhavanisagar reservoir.

5. Anti nuclear groups to stage demonstration against expansion of KKNPP and the move to establish Away From Reactor facilities to store spent fuel.

6. Agriculture Minister M.R.K Panneerselvam to inaugurate Agri Intex fair, 2022 in Coimbatore.

7. HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear a PIL petition seeking the construction of a proper drainage system and laying of paver blocks in a residential block in Virudhunagar district.

8. TMC leader G K Vasan to address public meeting in Madurai marking the birth anniversary of former CM Kamaraj.

9.. Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam is to have another access as the PWD begins relaying a road from Srirangam north Kollidam bank to the conservatory

