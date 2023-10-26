October 26, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Chennai this evening; to grace the convocation of the Indian Maritime University in Chennai on October 27. Minister S. Muthusamy to inspect Forest Department’s preparedness in capturing a leopard at Arachalur. One person killed, while another was injured after a wasp nest was disturbed by them while working in a tea estate on Wednesday. National Commission on Safai Karamcharis meeting with Coimbatore officials. Salem City police have made arrangements for the safety of devotees who will visit Kottai Mariamman Temple for its Kumbabishekam (consecration) on Friday. More than one lakh devotees are expected to participate in the consecration. Salem district administration also declared a local holiday on Friday. HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition complaining about electric fencing near a forest area in Sivaganga district. HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to set up Siddha dispensaries in temples as per a government order. Special teams of Perambalur Police has cracked a case of a murder of a 26- year- old woman by arresting her husband who had engaged a gang to eliminate her. Seven arrested in the case. Aided College Teachers’ Association one-day strike against delay in sanctioning of promotions and emoluments as per Career Advancement Scheme regulations. Pondy Lt. Governor, CM to launch in “Meri Maati Mera Desh” initiative.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT