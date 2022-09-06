Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 6, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
September 06, 2022 09:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu. File. | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam B

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Thangam Thennarasu, State Minister for Industries, Tamil Development and Archaeology, to launch The Hindu’s coffee-table book titled “The wonder that was Harappan Civilisation”

2. Civic officials to participate in meeting for submission of report on the impact of climate change in Chennai.

3. Avadi Police have introduced a traffic diversion in Poonamallee due to CMRL work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Thiruvanmiyur Police have launched a manhunt to nab the gang involved in the murder of gangster Olai Saravanan on Monday evening.

5. Puducherry Chief Minister to launch e-vehicle shuttle services for patients at Government Dental College.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app