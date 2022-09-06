Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 6, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Thangam Thennarasu, State Minister for Industries, Tamil Development and Archaeology, to launch The Hindu’s coffee-table book titled “The wonder that was Harappan Civilisation”

2. Civic officials to participate in meeting for submission of report on the impact of climate change in Chennai.

3. Avadi Police have introduced a traffic diversion in Poonamallee due to CMRL work.

4. Thiruvanmiyur Police have launched a manhunt to nab the gang involved in the murder of gangster Olai Saravanan on Monday evening.

5. Puducherry Chief Minister to launch e-vehicle shuttle services for patients at Government Dental College.

