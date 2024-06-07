Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Published - June 07, 2024 10:23 am IST
Here is a list of top news from Tamil Nadu to look out for on Friday, June 7, 2024.
Widespread rain in Tiruchi and Karur districts bring cheer to farmers who had raised cash crops.
Avadi City Police arrested a BJP functionary for grabbing a woman’s land by impersonation and forged documents.
Pondy Chief Minister to flag off NCC sailing expedition “Samudra Shakti”.
Puducherry government needs to correct course after losing mandate, says Pondy DMK Convenor and Leader of Opposition R. Siva.
Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inspects Ambasamudram government hospital construction and preparations to be made for Sorimuthu Ayyanar Aadi amaavaasai festival.