- Widespread rain in Tiruchi and Karur districts bring cheer to farmers who had raised cash crops.
- Avadi City Police arrested a BJP functionary for grabbing a woman’s land by impersonation and forged documents.
- Pondy Chief Minister to flag off NCC sailing expedition “Samudra Shakti”.
- Puducherry government needs to correct course after losing mandate, says Pondy DMK Convenor and Leader of Opposition R. Siva.
- Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inspects Ambasamudram government hospital construction and preparations to be made for Sorimuthu Ayyanar Aadi amaavaasai festival.