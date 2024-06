1. Madras High Court reopens today after vacations.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The Forest Department will release a female elephant into the forest after treatment for five days in Coimbatore

3. All Women Police, Ambattur has arrested a film producer for allegedly raping and impregnating a young woman

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.