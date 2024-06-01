PM Modi to complete his marathon meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari and leave for Delhi. Heavy rains are likely to continue over 10 districts across the State. With favourable conditions for further advancement of the southwest monsoon, day temperature may drop. Virugambakkam Police apprehended two suspects for allegedly blackmailing a junior woman artist. Following a series of deaths of youngsters due to intravenous drug use in north Chennai, the city police have brought a measure to curb the menace and conduct thorough investigation to bring the culprits to the book.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.