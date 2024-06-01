- PM Modi to complete his marathon meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari and leave for Delhi.
- Heavy rains are likely to continue over 10 districts across the State. With favourable conditions for further advancement of the southwest monsoon, day temperature may drop.
- Virugambakkam Police apprehended two suspects for allegedly blackmailing a junior woman artist.
- Following a series of deaths of youngsters due to intravenous drug use in north Chennai, the city police have brought a measure to curb the menace and conduct thorough investigation to bring the culprits to the book.
