Supply of Aavin milk hit due to flash strike by lorries operators in Tiruchi. Sixteen shops sealed in Virudhunagar for selling banned tobacco products. The District Election Officer and Collector inspect arrangements at the counting centre in Erode. Water level crosses 54 feet in Bhavanisagar dam. Taramani Police arrested two men for possessing painkiller tablets and selling them near bus stand.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.