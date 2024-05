The ban on manufacture, storage, transport, distribution and sale of chewable food products, gutkha, pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine in Tamil Nadu has been extended by a year. Farmers to stage a protest at Chinnar along Udumalpet-Munnar Road against the move by Kerala to construct a dam across Silandhi, a tributary of Amaravathi river.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

