As the Salem District Administration announced that this year’s summer festival at Yercaud will be celebrated as a plastic-free festival, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials started to raid shops in Yercaud and seize banned plastic items The Southern Railway has called for applications for posting facilitators for issuing tickets through ATVMs in railway stations in chennai division TREC-STEP collaborates with IIM-Bengaluru to create business directory and digital marketing platform for 45 women entrepreneurs in Tiruchi district Widening of Manapparai-Thuvarankurichi Road nearing completion in Tiruchi district Avadi Police arrested a key suspect who allegedly sold off a land belonging to a woman by impersonation and forged documents.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.