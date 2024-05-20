  1. As the Salem District Administration announced that this year’s summer festival at Yercaud will be celebrated as a plastic-free festival, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials started to raid shops in Yercaud and seize banned plastic items
  2. The Southern Railway has called for applications for posting facilitators for issuing tickets through ATVMs in railway stations in chennai division
  3. TREC-STEP collaborates with IIM-Bengaluru to create business directory and digital marketing platform for 45 women entrepreneurs in Tiruchi district
  4. Widening of Manapparai-Thuvarankurichi Road nearing completion in Tiruchi district
  5. Avadi Police arrested a key suspect who allegedly sold off a land belonging to a woman by impersonation and forged documents.