- As the Salem District Administration announced that this year’s summer festival at Yercaud will be celebrated as a plastic-free festival, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials started to raid shops in Yercaud and seize banned plastic items
- The Southern Railway has called for applications for posting facilitators for issuing tickets through ATVMs in railway stations in chennai division
- TREC-STEP collaborates with IIM-Bengaluru to create business directory and digital marketing platform for 45 women entrepreneurs in Tiruchi district
- Widening of Manapparai-Thuvarankurichi Road nearing completion in Tiruchi district
- Avadi Police arrested a key suspect who allegedly sold off a land belonging to a woman by impersonation and forged documents.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.