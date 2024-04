April 08, 2024 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a road show campaigning for BJP candidate K.P. Ramalingam in Namakkal today. He will also campaign in Tiruvarur and in Rajapalayam for NDA candidate B. John Pandian. MDMK leader Vaiko to campaign in Thanjavur & Tiruchi today. CPI(M) will hold a public meeting in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. TMC leader G.K. Vasan to campaign for party candidate in Erode today. Car festival will be held at Tiruvanaikoil Sri Jambukeswar Akilandeswari temple as part of the ‘Panguni Brahmothsavam’

