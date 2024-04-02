April 02, 2024 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to address a public meeting in Vellore fort around 7 p.m. on Tuesday as part of LS poll campaign for Vellore and Arakkonam constituencies. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to campaign for Tiruvannamalai and Arani LS seats in Tirupatur town around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The BSNL- Chennai Division lost ₹19 crore due to copper cable thefts, an RTI reply said Naam Tamizhar Katchi convenes a press conference to reveal “crucial documents” on Katchatheevu in Coimbatore. Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar and five others were booked for threatening a poll official in Karur. Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan to campaign in support of MDMK candidate Durai Vaiko in Tiruchi. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai is campaigning in Salem and Namakkal Districts on Tuesday. DMK leader Kanimozhi to campaign in Tirunelveli. TMC president G.K. Vasan to canvas votes for BJP’s Nainar Nagenthran at Veeravanallur. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran to campaign for BJP candidate Radikaa Sarathkumar in Sivakasi. The bitter political fight between Congress and the Left in the State of Kerala is having its own shadow on the political landscape of the Union Territory’s enclave, Mahe, situated close to Kerala’s Kannur and Kozhikode districts.

