  1. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to address a public meeting seeking votes for three candidates of INDIA bloc in Erode.
  2. Former T.N. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy meets farmers; campaigns in Chidambaram.
  3. Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan to release the election manifesto of his party.
  4. BJP president K. Annamalai booked for campaigning in Tiruchi beyond 10 p.m
  5. NTK leader Seeman election campaign in Madurai.
  6. A day after the election officials allotted the matchbox symbol, the MDMK candidate for the Tiruchi constituency Durai Vaiko begins canvassing votes.
  7. Over 60 products from across India have been given GI tags. This is the first time, such large numbers of GI tags have been given in India.
  8. A one year old child drowns in bucket filled water in Pallavaram, Chennai.
  9. Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin to campaign for Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam in Puducherry.
  10. Farmers in the tail-end of the PAP Canal stage sit-in protest on the premises of PWD at Kangayam demanding due share of water for irrigation.
  11. Ooty, Coonoor municipalities facing acute water crisis.