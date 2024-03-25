March 25, 2024 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST

MDMK leader Vaiko visits Erode MP Ganesamoorthy in Coimbatore hospital. AIADMK candidate Singai Ramachandran to file his nomination in Coimbatore. BJP leader L. Murugan to file candidacy from Nilgiris today. Candidates of prominent parties, including DMK and AIADMK, are filing their nominations in Salem and Namakkal Districts on Monday. PMK founder Anbumani’s wife Sowmiya Anbumani to file her nomination today. MDMK candidate Durai Vaiko, AIADMK candidate Karuppaiah, AMMK candidate Senthilnathan and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Jallikattu Rajesh to file their nomination papers at Collectorate for Tiruchi Lok Sabha Constituency. The Nagapattinam CPI candidate V. Selvaraj files his nomination on Monday. Later, an INDIA alliance meeting is to be held with Minister for Law S Regupathy and CPI secretary R. Mutharasan participating. As many political parties release their candidate lists, nomination filing is expected to speed up in Chennai district’s three parliamentary constituencies. So far, 15 have filed nominations, with none in South Chennai parliamentary constituency. Chennai Corporation conducts the first video conference for sister city cooperation with Vladivostok on urban development and sustainable development. AINRC leader and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy chairs NDA meeting. The city police have arrested a main suspect who procured a bulk quantity of drugs and syringes in Mumbai and supplied to drug users in the north Chennai areas.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

