March 19, 2024 09:32 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

BJP gives 10 LS seats to PMK. The list of constituencies is yet to be finalised. Dr. Ramadoss and Dr. Anbumani to share the dias at BJP meeting in Salem. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in a public meeting in Salem on Tuesday. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, including O. Panneerselvam, Anbumani Ramadoss, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and G.K. Vasan, are participating in the meeting. Students from a government-aided school and a government school in Coimbatore revealed they were made to attend the PM roadshow by their schools on Monday, despite ECI norms prohibiting the practice. Additionally, saffron-clad children were seen performing on stage during the campaign. Talks on finalising candidate for Puducherry seat evolve to final phase in NDA and INDIA. The PANJENCOA Research Institute in Karaikal releases a new rice variety of KKL(3) for salt affected regions. HC Madurai Bench to hear the petitions about the removal of encroachments from the girivalam path of Palani temple. Allotment of postal ballots to senior citizens to commence in Tirunelveli district. Bankers told to follow ECI instructions while sending cash in vehicles. Taramani Police arrested three men who were working at private firms near Tidel Park for allegedly possessing ganja to sell.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT