- BJP gives 10 LS seats to PMK. The list of constituencies is yet to be finalised. Dr. Ramadoss and Dr. Anbumani to share the dias at BJP meeting in Salem.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in a public meeting in Salem on Tuesday. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, including O. Panneerselvam, Anbumani Ramadoss, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and G.K. Vasan, are participating in the meeting.
- Students from a government-aided school and a government school in Coimbatore revealed they were made to attend the PM roadshow by their schools on Monday, despite ECI norms prohibiting the practice. Additionally, saffron-clad children were seen performing on stage during the campaign.
- Talks on finalising candidate for Puducherry seat evolve to final phase in NDA and INDIA.
- The PANJENCOA Research Institute in Karaikal releases a new rice variety of KKL(3) for salt affected regions.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear the petitions about the removal of encroachments from the girivalam path of Palani temple.
- Allotment of postal ballots to senior citizens to commence in Tirunelveli district.
- Bankers told to follow ECI instructions while sending cash in vehicles.
- Taramani Police arrested three men who were working at private firms near Tidel Park for allegedly possessing ganja to sell.
