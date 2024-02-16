February 16, 2024 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Principal Sessions Court likely to frame charges against former Minister Senthilbalaji today. Governor R.N. Ravi to visit Toda hamlet today. Southern Railway GM to hold meeting with MPs of Tiruchi Division. Minister S. Muthusamy to distribute assistance to beneficiaries under the Makkaludan Mudhalvan scheme in Erode. S. Vinoth Kumar, a lecturer at Alagappa University who overcame cerebral palsy to get a Ph.D, to address spastic children at Spastics Society of Tiruchi. CPI (M) state general secretary K. Balakrishnan to release booklet on success stories of Madurai MP Su Venkatesan. NH wing of State Highways conducts load testing for Perianaickenpalayam flyover. Former Puducherry CM Narayanasamy press meet.

