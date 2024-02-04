February 04, 2024 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Here are the important developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

23 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam were held by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on charges of poaching at Neduntheevu on February 3 night with two mechanised boats. MNM to convene a district-level meeting on February 4 to discuss its preparations for the general elections. G.K. Vasan press meet in Coimbatore. Coimbatore Corporation imposes fine of ₹6 lakh on shops selling single use plastics. Salem Corporation has allotted one acre to a Kerala-based private company to convert meat waste into manure. Puducherry LG approves proposal to raise housing construction subsidy under PM-JAY to ₹5.50 lakh. Nilgiris economic dialogue: discussion on inclusivity Jallikattu at Kulathur in Pudukottai district.

