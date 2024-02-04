  1. 23 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam were held by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on charges of poaching at Neduntheevu on February 3 night with two mechanised boats.
  2. MNM to convene a district-level meeting on February 4 to discuss its preparations for the general elections.
  3. G.K. Vasan press meet in Coimbatore.  
  4. Coimbatore Corporation imposes fine of ₹6 lakh on shops selling single use plastics.
  5. Salem Corporation has allotted one acre to a Kerala-based private company to convert meat waste into manure.
  6. Puducherry LG approves proposal to raise housing construction subsidy under PM-JAY to ₹5.50 lakh.  
  7. Nilgiris economic dialogue: discussion on inclusivity
  8. Jallikattu at Kulathur in Pudukottai district.