Here are the important developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
- 23 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam were held by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on charges of poaching at Neduntheevu on February 3 night with two mechanised boats.
- MNM to convene a district-level meeting on February 4 to discuss its preparations for the general elections.
- G.K. Vasan press meet in Coimbatore.
- Coimbatore Corporation imposes fine of ₹6 lakh on shops selling single use plastics.
- Salem Corporation has allotted one acre to a Kerala-based private company to convert meat waste into manure.
- Puducherry LG approves proposal to raise housing construction subsidy under PM-JAY to ₹5.50 lakh.
- Nilgiris economic dialogue: discussion on inclusivity
- Jallikattu at Kulathur in Pudukottai district.
