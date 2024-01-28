GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Here is a list of top news from Tamil Nadu to look out for on Sunday, January 28, 2024

January 28, 2024 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Tamil Nadu Bureau
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. File.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will hold an interaction with students at the Pondicherry University today.

2. Governor R.N. Ravi is set to participate in “Thamizhar Thiruvizha” organised by Tamil Seva Sangam in Nagapattinam today.

3. Free pilgrimage to Arupadai veedu will be launched

4. Synchronised wetland bird census in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts will be conducted today.

5. MP Thol. Thirumavalavan will attend a meeting organised by Tamil Nadu-aided college professors association in Madurai today.

6. Traffic diversion comes into force from today around Goripalayam junction for flyover work in Madurai city.

