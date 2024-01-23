- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to chair a meeting of his Cabinet in the Secretariat in Chennai at 11 a.m. today.
- Six fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.
- An MoU is set to be signed between the Tamil Nadu government and Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to set up an electronics unit at Pillaipakkam in Kancheepuram district today.
- Two stones with Grantham and Tamil inscriptions dating 11th and 16th Centuries respectively have been found by Tiruppur-based Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre at Pazhanchervazhi village near Kangeyam.
- DVAC conducted surprise checks at the sub-registrar’s office at Annur in Coimbatore late on Monday.
- DMK will protest against the failures of the Union Government in front of the Collectorate in Puducherry.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
ADVERTISEMENT