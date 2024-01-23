January 23, 2024 09:32 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to chair a meeting of his Cabinet in the Secretariat in Chennai at 11 a.m. today. Six fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. An MoU is set to be signed between the Tamil Nadu government and Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to set up an electronics unit at Pillaipakkam in Kancheepuram district today. Two stones with Grantham and Tamil inscriptions dating 11th and 16th Centuries respectively have been found by Tiruppur-based Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre at Pazhanchervazhi village near Kangeyam. DVAC conducted surprise checks at the sub-registrar’s office at Annur in Coimbatore late on Monday. DMK will protest against the failures of the Union Government in front of the Collectorate in Puducherry.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT