November 14, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST

A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Ariyalur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Tuesday due to heavy rain. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to virtually unveil a statue of ‘Father of Thoothukudi’ Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandes installed in Thoothukudi Corporation park today. A government bus and a private van collided near Meenambakkam airport. The driver of the van died on the spot. HC Madurai Bench hearing a batch of petitions directs the authorities to pay cost to the petitioners as their lands which were notified for acquisition were neither acquired nor utilised by the authorities for development. The highways department has begun construction of a bridge on Shollinganallur-Medavakkam Road that will allow large volumes of rainwater to reach the Okkiyam Madugu from the marshlands. Governor R.N. Ravi to pay floral tributes to the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Guindy in Chennai, on his birth anniversary today. Podanur Railway Station where works are in progress under the first phase of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been upgraded with terminating/destination status after decades. Puducherry Lt. Governor to participate in Children’s Day event.

