- A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Ariyalur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Tuesday due to heavy rain.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to virtually unveil a statue of ‘Father of Thoothukudi’ Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandes installed in Thoothukudi Corporation park today.
- A government bus and a private van collided near Meenambakkam airport. The driver of the van died on the spot.
- HC Madurai Bench hearing a batch of petitions directs the authorities to pay cost to the petitioners as their lands which were notified for acquisition were neither acquired nor utilised by the authorities for development.
- The highways department has begun construction of a bridge on Shollinganallur-Medavakkam Road that will allow large volumes of rainwater to reach the Okkiyam Madugu from the marshlands.
- Governor R.N. Ravi to pay floral tributes to the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Guindy in Chennai, on his birth anniversary today.
- Podanur Railway Station where works are in progress under the first phase of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been upgraded with terminating/destination status after decades.
- Puducherry Lt. Governor to participate in Children’s Day event.
