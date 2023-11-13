November 13, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Chennai wakes up to ‘poor’ air quality after Deepavali as the AQI increases to 250 according to real-time data recorded by the CPCB. The Chennai city police have booked over 150 cases against people who burst crackers beyond the stipulated timings. 42 fishermen, out of 64, were released by a court in Sri Lanka on November 9, likely to return home during this week. HC Madurai Bench ordered a CBI probe into the death of a man aboard the Nagercoil-Tirupathi-Mumbai Express train in 2008. Man, who questioned consuming liquor on the street, murdered in Rajapalayam. Forest department continues search for leopard that entered house in Coonoor.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT