- Chennai wakes up to ‘poor’ air quality after Deepavali as the AQI increases to 250 according to real-time data recorded by the CPCB.
- The Chennai city police have booked over 150 cases against people who burst crackers beyond the stipulated timings.
- 42 fishermen, out of 64, were released by a court in Sri Lanka on November 9, likely to return home during this week.
- HC Madurai Bench ordered a CBI probe into the death of a man aboard the Nagercoil-Tirupathi-Mumbai Express train in 2008.
- Man, who questioned consuming liquor on the street, murdered in Rajapalayam.
- Forest department continues search for leopard that entered house in Coonoor.
